Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) slips 3% pre-market after fiscal Q2 results that beat on profit and met on revenue, which was up 30% Y/Y.

Revenue breakdown: Core commerce, RMB130.92B (consensus: RMB132.21B); Cloud Computing, RMB14.90B (consensus: RMB14.43B); Digital Media and Entertainment, RMB8.07B (consensus: RMB7.84B); Innovation Initiatives and Others, RMB1.17B (consensus: RMB1.14B).

Adjusted EBITDA was up 28% Y/Y to RMB47.5B.

Mobile MAUs on the Chinese retail marketplace were up from 874M last quarter to 881M.

Annual active consumers on China retail marketplaces reached 757M, up 15M on the year.

Cash flow from operations totaled RMB54.30B with FCF of RMB40.54B.

"We delivered another solid quarter, with revenue growth of 30% year-over-year and adjusted EBITDA up 28% year-over-year,” says CFO Maggie Wu. “Our domestic core commerce business continued to grow steadily during the post-COVID-19 environment in China through higher purchase frequency and consumer spending, while cloud computing revenue grew 60% year-over-year, driven by the acceleration in digitalization across all industries and businesses of all sizes in China. We are happy to see that our strategic investments are starting to see improving operational efficiencies and the effect of scale.”

