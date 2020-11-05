TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) falls slightly short of Q3 estimates with both its meal preparation and snacking/beverages businesses.

The company says its saw organic growth of +0.7% during the quarter. Volume/mix was up 0.4%, primarily due to increased retail demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which outpaced the impact of carryover distribution losses and decreased food-away-from-home demand. Pricing was slightly favorable.

Gross margin was 19.7% of sales vs. 19.2% consensus and 18.1% a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA of $131.0M was churned up vs. $122.7M consensus.

Looking ahead, TreeHouse anticipates Q4 revenue of $1.11B to $1.17B vs. $1.14B consensus and EPS of $1.00 to $1.10 vs. $1.11 consensus.

More guidance: "Looking beyond 2020, we remain confident in the private label opportunity and believe at-home food consumption demand will remain elevated. We expect store brands will benefit as consumer behavior resumes the long-established shift toward private label and consumers begin to feel the impact of the economic recession. In addition, we believe that macro trends around demographics and the retailer landscape will continue to be supportive of private label growth over time."