The utilities sector (NYSEARCA:XLU), a standout performer in recent weeks thanks to bets that an election "blue wave" could accelerate a shift to greener energy, finished with broad losses today as the likelihood of a divided government reduces expectations.

Examples include NEE -3.6% , DUK -2% , PPL -3.2% , AEP -0.8% , FE -3.5% , ETR -2.2% , ED -2.1% , WEC -2.3% .

The sector posted the largest gain on the S&P 500 during October, rising 5% as the benchmark index fell 2.8%, and it came as nearly all other sectors fell for the month.

Joe Biden's proposed $2T plan to combat climate change, which includes a goal to achieve zero carbon emissions from the grid by 2035, almost certainly would die in a Senate likely to remain in Republican hands.

But traders and analysts say if Biden's proposed increase in the corporate tax rate is achieved, utilities will fare better than other industries.

“"or regulated utilities, their income taxes are a pass-through cost to customers," Wells Fargo analyst Neil Kalton says. "If the income-tax rate goes up, that gets reflected in short order on customer bills... it doesn't impact the bottom line."