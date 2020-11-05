Vereit (NYSE:VER) reports rent collections are improving as it collected 97% of October rents, up from the 94% it collected of Q3 rent.

Announces a one-for-five reverse stock split of its common stock, which is expected to be effective after the markets close on Dec. 17, 2020.

Sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of ~62 cents, or $3.10 when adjusted for its planned one-for-five reverse stock split; the pre-reverse split figure of 62 cents is a penny higher than the average analyst estimate of 61 cents.

Q3 adjusted FFO of 15 cents matches the consensus estimate and declined from 18 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 revenue of $295.3M vs. $283.9M consensus and $303.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, AFFO for Q3 includes deferred rent of $3.9M and the negative impacts from $6.5M of abatement amendments, of which $5.9M relate to Q3 rent and $0.6M to Q2 rent, and $9.2M of reserved rent.

"Capital allocation this quarter focused on reducing our preferred stock by $300M and will be expanded to include properties chosen to provide stability and growth," said CEO Glen J. Rufrano.

Q3 net debt-to-EBITDA decreased to 5.76x from 6.08X in Q2.

Conference call at 1:30 PM ET.

