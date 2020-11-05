The paper's bet on digital readers continues to pay off, with Q3 revenue from online subscriptions topping that brought in from print subscribers for the first time.

Adjusted operating profit in Q3 of $56.5M was up from $44.1M a year earlier, with the digital subscription revenue more than offsetting lower ad sales.

Digital ad revenue in Q3 was up 12.6% to $47.8M; print ad revenue fell 46.5%. Digital ad revenue now makes up 60.3% of total company ad revenue.

The company ended Q3 with about 6.9M total subscribers and topped 7M during October. Digital-only subs were up 2M from a year ago, and 393K for the quarter.

Outlook: Subscription revenues in Q4 are seen rising about 14% Y/Y, with digital-only sub revenue up 35%. Total ad revenue is expected to fall about 30%, with digital ad revenue down in the mid-teens, with the company noting the impact of the pandemic.

