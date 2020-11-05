Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Q3 results:

Revenue: $1,786M (+12.8%); Companion Animal: $995M (+19.3%); Livestock: $768M (+5.1%).

Net income: $479M (+10.6%); non-GAAP net income: $524M (+15.2%); EPS: $1.00 (+11.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.10 (+17.0%).

2020 guidance: Revenue: $6.550B - 6.625B; EPS: $3.38 - 3.45; non-GAAP EPS: $3.76 - 3.81, non-GAAP net income: $1,790M - 1,825M.

Consensus: Non-GAAP EPS of $3.64 on revenue of $6.43B.

Future growth drivers will be companion animal products led by Simparica Trio and expansion of parasiticide and dermatology portfolios.

Shares up a fraction premarket.

Quant rating is Neutral.

Zoetis EPS beats by $0.19, beats on revenue