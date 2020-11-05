II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) shares climb 3.3% pre-market after fiscal Q1 results that beat on profit with $0.84 ($0.29 above estimates) but narrowly missed on the top line, reporting $728.1M (+114% Y/Y, $760K below estimates).

Non-GAAP gross margin was 39.6% vs. 42.3% in FQ4 and 36.3% in last year's quarter.

Operating margin was 19.1% vs. 16.7% in FQ4 and 14.4% last quarter.

For Q2, the company sees $750M-780M (consensus: $730.4M) and EPS of $0.86-0.95 (consensus: $0.61).

"We strengthened our balance sheet through a successful capital raise of $920M with the enthusiastic support of our shareholders, moving our net debt leverage ratio1 down to 1.3x and increasing our cash balance to $684M. In the midst of the Finisar integration, we continued to position II-VI for incremental growth opportunities as we closed both the Ascatron and Innovion acquisitions, to expand our SiC materials expertise into modules and devices to serve the anticipated growth in demand of the power market as the electrification of transportation accelerates," says CEO vincent Mattera.

Press release.

