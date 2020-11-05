Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +2.3% pre-market after easily beating Q3 earnings expectations and raising its dividend by 12.5% over the previous quarter, benefiting from surging gold prices.

Barrick said its Q3 average realized gold prices jumped 30% to $1,926/oz. from $1,476/oz. a year earlier, but gold production, as expected, fell 8% to 1.16M oz. from 1.3M oz. as its Porgera project in Papua New Guinea remained shut during the period.

The company and the Papua government recently reached an agreement in principle - still to be finalized - over Porgera, with Barrick's joint venture with China's Zijin Mining set to remain operator of the project.

Barrick says its YTD gold production of 3.6M oz. keeps it on track to achieve guidance of 4.6M-5M oz. for the full year.

Q3 free cash flow hit a quarterly record of more than $1.3B.