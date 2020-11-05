General Motors (NYSE:GM) reports adjusted EBIT of $5.28B (+78% Y/Y) vs. $2.64B consensus.

EBIT in North America was $4.37B vs. $2.95B consensus and $3.0B a year ago.

EBIT was also positive for GM International ($10M) and GM Financial ($1.21B), while GM Cruise saw an EBIT decline of $204M.

Automotive liquidity of $37.8B was recorded and adjusted automotive operating cash flow of $9.1B.

"Sales in the U.S. and China are recovering faster than many people expected, and GM is benefiting from robust customer demand for our new vehicles and services, especially our full-size pickups and SUVs. These strong fundamentals and the positive impact of our transformation and austerity measures are helping us to deliver solid earnings, generate significant cash and quickly repay the debt we incurred during the early days of the pandemic," notes interim CFO John Stapleton on the quarter.

Shares of GM are up 6.70% premarket to $37.60.

