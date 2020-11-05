HBI stock turns red on disappointing Q4 guidance, despite Q3 earnings beat

  • Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is off 14.5% premarket on guiding outlook below consensus due to continued uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • “Hanesbrands has iconic brands, a strong balance sheet, global reach, a deep commitment to sustainability and a passionate team. We have tremendous opportunities ahead of us, and we are committed to delivering long-term growth. We are conducting an in-depth review of our business as we build our growth strategy. Parts of our strategy will begin to unfold in the fourth quarter, and I look forward to reporting on our progress in the months ahead,"  said Chief Executive Officer Steve Bratspies.
  • Q3 Online sales increased nearly 70% on a rebased basis through company e-commerce websites, retailer websites, large internet pure-plays, and business-to-business customers.
  • U.S. Innerwear sales increased 8.4% and Activewear sales declined 41%.
  • Q4 net sales are expected to be ~$1.60B-$1.66B vs. consensus of $1.71B; adjusted EPS is expected to range from $0.25-$0.30 vs. consensus of $0.45; Adjusted operating profit is expected to range from $160M-$180M; Tax rate to be ~17.5%; net cash from operations of ~$70M-$170M.
  • FY2020 net cash from operations is expected to be $300M-$400M.
