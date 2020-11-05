Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$3.73 vs. -$0.43 in year ago quarter

Revenue of $243.5M (-12.2% Y/Y).

Outlook: Total enrollments estimated to be ~325K students; Revenues estimated to be in the range of $1,000 to $1,020M; Adjusted EBITDA estimated to be in the range of $185 to $195M; Free Cash Flow expected to be in the range of $150 to $170M.

Following completion of all pending asset sales, Laureate anticipates being able to further reduce its trailing 12-month Corporate overhead expenses by 70-80%.

