Global Partners (NYSE:GLP): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.47 beats by $0.35 .

Revenue of $2.06B (-36.6% Y/Y) misses by $960M .

“Our 2020 performance remains largely dependent on the extent and duration of COVID-19,” said Eric Slifka, the Partnership’s President and CEO. “While we continue to see our integrated business model and diversified product portfolio as long-term strategic assets for the Partnership, ongoing uncertainty about the economic effects of COVID-19 continues to limit near-term visibility.”

Volume was 1.4 B gallons vs. 1.6B gallons year ago.

Wholesale segment volume was 837.8M gallons vs. 995.6M in 3Q19, GDSO volume was 376.3M gallons vs. 423.3M gallons year ago and Commercial segment volume was 139.9M gallons vs. 171.5M year ago.

Shares +2.4% PM.

