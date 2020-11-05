American Tower (NYSE:AMT) marks its entry into Canada with an agreement to acquire InSite Wireless Group, which owns, operates, and manages ~3,000 communications sites primarily in the U.S. and Canada, for a total price of ~$3.5B.

The consideration includes cash acquired and AMT's assumption and/or repayment of InSite debt at closing.

"We believe that these assets are positioned to enhance our organic growth and cash flow trajectory in the future as 5G deployments accelerate and densification initiatives progress," said AMT CEO Tom Bartlett.

InSite's portfolio includes more than 1,400 towers in the U.S., over 200 owned towers in Canada, and ~70 distributed antenna system networks in the U.S.

In addition, InSite controls more than 600 land parcels under communications sites as well as ~400 rooftop sites.

AMT expects the deal to add immediately to its consolidated adjusted FFO per share and is expected to close by the end of 2020.

Expects the assets to generate ~$150M in property revenue and ~$115M in gross margin in their first full year in the portfolio.

AMT plans to finance the transaction in a manner that will keep its investment-grade credit ratings.

See AMT's cash and cash equivalents over the past 11 quarters...

... and long-term debt over the same period: