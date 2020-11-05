Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) surges 57% in premarket on robust volume, after the company announced its plan to recommend a quarterly dividend of $1.50/share beginning in March 2021.

The company says it delivered a good quarter as commodity prices improved and operators began returning curtailed volumes to production and increasing activity in the Permian.

Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $53M was up 21% sequentially. Gathering and processing throughput volumes averaged 531 MMcf per day, 71% of which was rich gas.

“The startup of the Permian Highway Pipeline in early 2021 will complete our plan to establish Altus as a diversified midstream company with a mix of long-haul pipeline equity ownership and state-of-the-art processing facilities. Expected earnings from our joint venture pipelines and our relentless focus on cost reduction give us a positive financial outlook for the year ahead", said Clay Bretches CEO and president.

Altus expects growth capital investments for the full-year 2020 to range between $330M - $360M.