Bank of America thinks Wendy's (NASDAQ:WEN) is in a strong position to grab market share.

"Wendy’s is well positioned to capitalize on restaurant market share consolidation to drive-thru centric, scaled quick-service brands at the expense of mid-sized brands and independents. Quick service as a whole has seen greater demand than pre-Covid as consumers lean into drive-thru and off-premise," updates the BofA analyst team.

In particular, the firm says it likes 1) a demonstrated ability to drive mid to high single digit comps despite strong MCD sales and in contrast to Burger King’s struggles to post positive comps, 2) the brand has invested heavily in reimages that we think give legs to share gains (>60% remodeled), and 3) a zero based budgeting approach driving efficient cash conversion.

BofA upgrades Wendy's to a Buy rating after having it set at Neutral and assigns a price objective of $26.