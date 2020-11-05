Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPADS of -$0.65 beats by $0.09 ; GAAP EPadS of -$0.70 beats by $0.62 .

Revenue of $212.9M (-85.2% Y/Y) misses by $15.86M .

Mr. Lawrence Ho, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “COVID-19 and the subsequent travel restrictions continue to have a significant negative impact on our operating and financial performance. Despite that, our integrated resorts experienced a moderate recovery in business levels during the third quarter, benefiting from the partial resumption of casino operations in Cyprus and Manila, as well as the gradual resumption of visa issuances by the Mainland Chinese authorities under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS)."

Shares +0.4% PM.

