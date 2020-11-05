ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) +2.1% pre-market after reporting Q3 results including EBITDA of $901M, down 15% Y/Y but ahead of a company-compiled analyst consensus estimate of $838M.

CEO Lakshmi Mittal says steel markets recovered from a very challenging Q2, with particular improvement in profits in Brazil, and the company had begun to restart some of its idled capacity, although demand remained below normal.

ArcelorMittal says it hit its $7B net debt target at the end of the quarter, the lowest level since the company's creation in 2006 and a point at which it can start returning cash to shareholders.

Q3 iron ore shipments rose 7.5% to 9.8M tons, as COVID-related supply disruptions at its ArcelorMittal Mines Canada operation eased, but coal production fell 11.1% to 1.2M tons.

The company raised its guidance for full-year iron ore shipments, now seeing shipments to be broadly stable with 2019 levels after previously guiding for a 5% decline.

ArcelorMittal said in September that it was selling its U.S. business to Cleveland-Cliffs for $1.4B and planned to return $500M to shareholders in a stock buyback program; the program completed on Oct. 30.