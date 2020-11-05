Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.73 beats by $0.06 .

Revenue of $0.89M.

“In the third quarter we focused on preparing to initiate two clinical trials for MarzAA and building our complement programs. We plan to enroll patients in a pivotal Phase 3 study of MarzAA for the treatment of bleeding in hemophilia A or B patients with inhibitors and initiate a Phase 1/2 trial of MarzAA for the treatment of bleeding in Factor VII Deficiency, Glanzmann thrombasthenia, and Hemlibra patients by the end of the year”, said Nassim Usman, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Catalyst Biosciences. “In addition, we are on track to deliver on other important program milestones including disclosing a development candidate for our systemic complement program this year.”

