Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) soars 26.6% pre-market after Q3 beats with revenue growth of 24% Y/Y to $96.75M, $6.31M above consensus.

Marketplace revenue was up 26% Y/Y to $88M. Marketplace take rate improved from 13.3% to 13.6% on the year.

Gross services volume was up 23% Y/Y to $654.5M.

Gross margin improved two percentage points to 73%.

Adjusted EBITDA rose from $2M to $6.7M.

Revenue outlook: Upwork sees $96-98M (consensus: $92.66M) for Q4 and $363-365M (consensus: $353.9M) for the year.

Stifel upgrades Upwork from Hold to Buy with the price target raised from $17 to $31. The firm thinks the accelerated Marketplace adoption should drive 20%+ revenue growth over the next 12 months along with expanding margins.

