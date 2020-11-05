Merrimack Pharmaceuticals reports Q3 results
Nov. 05, 2020 8:25 AM ETMerrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (MACK)MACKBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
- Cash and cash equivalents and investments of $15.8M.
- “We are pleased that both Ipsen Pharmaceuticals and Elevation Oncology continue to enroll patients in separate clinical stage programs which could result in milestone payments to Merrimack,” said Gary Crocker, Chairman of Merrimack’s Board of Directors. “We remain focused on conserving cash and reduction of our operating expenses to ensure that we have sufficient financial resources to capture future potential milestone payments from Ipsen and Elevation.”
- Press Release