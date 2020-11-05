MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) rallies after topping estimates on both lines of its Q3 report.

Gross merchandise volume rose 62.1% to $5.9B and was up 117.1% on a FX neutral basis.

Unique active users grew 92.2% reaching 76.1M.

"During these last three months we’ve begun to consolidate our leadership position both for mid and long tail segments and started to strive for the higher segments of the merchant pyramid," says CFO Pedro Arnt on the path ahead.

Shares of MercadoLibre are up 6.71% premarket to $1,403.99.

Previously: MercadoLibre EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue