Adjusted earnings per share of $3.73 in Q3, compared to $3.23 in the same period of 2019.

Revenue by segment: Ingalls Shipbuilding +4.3%; Newport News Shipbuilding +6.6%; Technical Solutions -1.8%.

New contract awards in the quarter were approximately $1.6B, bringing total backlog to approximately $45.3B as of Sept. 30, 2020.

"In addition to achieving a number of key shipbuilding program milestones during the quarter, we also broke ground on our Unmanned Systems Center of Excellence, a facility purpose-built for unmanned systems prototyping, production and testing as we continue to invest in and expand our unmanned capabilities," CEO Mike Petters declared.

The company sees guidance at the upper range of its 2020 outlook: Shipbuilding Revenue of $7.9B (from $7.6B-$7.9B), Technical Solutions Revenue of ~$1.25B (from $1.2B-$1.25B). See other details here.

HII +3.5% premarket

Q3 results