Citing accelerating growth and an attractive valuation, Needham upgrades NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from Hold to Buy with a $9 price target.

Analyst Alex Henderson says the Q3 results ""cleared out" a lot of NPTN's risks and "provided a gross margin baseline and a trajectory back to profitability."

The analyst thinks the optical market is "at a cyclical trough" and headed for a 2021-22 rebound.

NPTN shares are up 6.1% pre-market to $7.30.

