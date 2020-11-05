Bellerophon Therapeutics EPS misses by $0.01

  • Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.84 misses by $0.01.
  • Cash and cash equivalents of $54M.
  • “Bellerophon continues to advance multiple development programs for its INOpulse® inhaled nitric oxide therapy,” said Fabian Tenenbaum, Chief Executive Officer of Bellerophon. “We are pleased with the rate of enrollment in our ongoing COViNOX Phase 3 clinical trial of INOpulse for the treatment of COVID-19. The results of a planned interim analysis are expected shortly, as the first 100 patients have now completed their 28-day assessment period. In support of our development and manufacturing plans in COVID-19, we have applied for government funding and are in discussions with a number of federal agencies, including Operation Warp Speed.” 
