JPMorgan sticks with a Neutral rating on Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) after taking in the Q3 earnings report.

"While we are encouraged by SGMS's more attractive corporate governance profile and the growth trajectory of its non-Gaming businesses, we stay Neutral here given the uncertain outlook for the Gaming business."

"Our estimates are little changed, but we tweak our multiples higher to give credit for potential cost reductions and improved corporate governance/more favorable shareholder base. Our 4Q20 EBITDA goes to $280.5m, down 9% on lower Gaming EBITDA. Looking ahead, our 2021E and 2022E AEBITDA is now $1.246b and $1.345b, respectively (both down less than 1% from prior)."

The firm lowers its 2021 year-end price target to $30, which works out to 7.5X the 2022 gaming EBITDA estimate, 7.5X the Lottery EBITDA, 10.0X the SciPlay EBITDA estimate and 10.0X the Digital EBITDA estimate.

SGMS -0.20% premarket.

Scientific Games EPS misses by $0.45, beats on revenue