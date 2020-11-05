Money continues to pour into the megacap stocks before the bell after a session that saw a surge in those issues as investors replayed the trade that worked so well during lockdown as votes are still being counted.

In the Fab 5 premarket Facebook (FB, +2.3% ), yesterday’s leader with jump of more than 8%, Apple (AAPL, +2.8% ), Amazon (AMZN, +2.5% ), Microsoft (MSFT, +2.7% ) and Alphabet (GOOGL, +2.6% ) are all gaining more than 2% before the bell.

Just like during the lockdown summer months, as these stocks went from strength to strength, cash also moved into bonds, flattening the yield curve.

“This is the defensive trade: rates down, technology up,” David Balin, chief investment officer for Citi Private Bank, told Bloomberg this morning.

The homes of the megacaps, Information Technology (XLK, +2.8% ), Consumer Discretionary (XLY, +1.8% ) and Communications Services (XLC, +2.5% ) are the premarket leaders in the S&P sectors.

XLC was the big winner yesterday, with Alphabet hitting a new all-time closing high. Google’s parent was the exception in the selling after the Fab 5 reported earnings.

Facebook saw the biggest move yesterday, as it usually does among the five, be it up or down.

“There's still a lot to like about Facebook: the global dominance of its social media platforms, a multitude of monetizable products beyond advertising, and tremendous profitability,” Gary Alexander wrote on Seeking Alpha yesterday. “However, it's difficult to argue that the road ahead contains a lot of landmines for Facebook, and Facebook is far from a "sleep at night" stock - investors will have to closely monitor this stock for user trends and any regulatory whispers.”

XLC rose above its 10-day and 50-day simple moving averages yesterday, which are sitting at pretty much the same level around $60.65. It survived a test of its 100-day SMA (unlike XLK) on Sept. 24 and has held above that level since mid-May. Both the 100-day and 200-day SMAs are still upward sloping.

On the rates side of the equation, the 10-year Treasury yield is off a basis point at 0.76%. In the last couple of sessions it tumbled through its 200-day SMA at 0.81% and could test the 50-day at 0.73%.

Real rates are at -0.9%.

The ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT, -1.1% ) plunged through its 10-day and 50-day SMAs yesterday.

Given premarket losses, it will now face a test of the 100-day SMA at $15.68.

Sector Watch

The Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) will be in focus not just for rates, but for the most ignored Fed decision in recent memory

The FOMC press briefing at 2:30 PM ET with Chairman Jerome Powell will be watched for more signs of the central bank's expectations for stimulus. Amid new lockdown measures, the U.K. extended its furlough payment scheme through March.

