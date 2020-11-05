Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.25 beats by $0.49 .

Revenue of $205.4M (-15.6% Y/Y) beats by $31.44M .

"Q3 financial performance was led by our Las Vegas locals casinos which achieved double-digit revenue growth and collectively doubled their Adjusted EBITDA contribution compared to the same period last year. Strong performance also continued at our Laughlin and Pahrump casinos, which increased Adjusted EBITDA by 8% and 40% Y/Y, respectively, for Q3. Our Maryland property also demonstrated meaningful improvement with Q3 Adjusted EBITDA increasing 27% Y/Y," chairman & CEO Blake Sartini commented.

