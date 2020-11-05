ESPN (NYSE:DIS) is laying off another 300 employees and will not fill 200 positions that are currently open, reports the NYPost's Andrew Marchand, who has viewed a memo from network chief Jimmy Pitaro.

From the memo: "The speed at which change is occurring requires great urgency, and we must now deliver on serving sports fans in a myriad of new ways."

Joe Pompliano reviews recently history, noting 350 layoffs in 2015, 100 more in 2017, and now 300 (plus not filling 200 open positions). That's helped take ESPN's global workforce to 6.2K from 8K five years ago.