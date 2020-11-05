Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Q3 results:

Revenues: $156.5M (+39%) vs consensus of $154.6M; Product revenue: $155.2M (+38.2%).

Net loss: $6.8M (-96.1%); EPS: ($0.02) (-100.0%); non-GAAP Net Income: $4.8M (-6.5%); non-GAAP EPS: $0.01 (flat Y/Y) in-line with consensus.

Cash and cash equivalents: ~$207.2M

Normalized prescriptions for Vascepa increased by ~36% and 37% in Q3 compared to Q3 2019 based on data from Symphony Health and IQVIA, respectively.

Per Symphony Health and IQVIA, estimated normalized Vascepa prescriptions totaled ~1,174,000 and 1,081,000 in Q3.

Vascepa clinical trial results are on track to be reported by Amarin’s partner in China before end of 2020.

The European Society of Cardiology expanded their guidelines to recommend use of VASCEPA in treating acute coronary syndrome patients. Previously they had recommended use of VASCEPA for treating patients with established cardiovascular disease.

Progress continues towards VASCEPA's commercial launch in Europe.

Shares are down 4% PM.

