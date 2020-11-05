Nokia (NYSE:NOK) collaborates with Telefónica’s Movistar Colombia, to provide enhanced customer experience for subscribers.

The partnership enables implementation of multi- and omni-channel strategies, accelerating the marketing cycle and implementation of new digital services nationwide.

Movistar Colombia is the latest company to benefit from Nokia’s Digital Operation’s software, underscoring the solution’s momentum in other Latin American markets, including Chile, Argentina and Peru.

“By modernizing its OSS with Nokia Software solutions, Movistar Colombia is better equipped to deliver new customer-centric products and services and to manage these with extreme automation. Through our Common Software Foundation, Nokia Software solutions, like Digital Operations, are designed to give operators wide operational flexibility. We are pleased to be helping Movistar Colombia through its digital transformation.” said Bhaskar Gorti, President of Nokia Software and Nokia Chief Digital Officer.

Shares +3.5% PM

