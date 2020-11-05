Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) stock climbs 6.3% in premarket trading after the cannabis REIT Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $1.28 blew past the consensus estimate of $1.17 and grew from 86 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Collected 100% of contractual rent due for each of the months of July, August, September and October 2020 across its total portfolio (other than a tenant at its Los Angeles, California property that is in receivership).

Q3 total revenue of $34.3M, exceeding consensus of $30.9M, almost tripled from $11.6M a year ago; the increase was driven primarily by the acquisition and leasing of new properties, contractual rental escalations at certain properties, and the partial repayment of deferrals of rent commencing on July 1 from three of IIPR tenants.

During the quarter, IIPR acquired five properties, totaling ~448K rentable square feet.

IIPR made available additional funding to tenants at seven existing properties for continued buildout and expansion.

The acquisitions and additional funding represent an aggregate investment by IIPR of ~$180.3M.

Won't be holding a Q3 earnings call, but does expect to conduct a call to discuss Q4 and full-year 2020 earnings.

