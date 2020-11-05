Nano cap Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) retraces 12% premarket on increased volume on the heels of its 170% two-day rally after announcing a complete remission (CR) in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating lead candidate APVO436 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS).

The CR was observed in a participant in cohort 6 after five cycles of treatment, not two which was originally reported.

CEO Marvin White says, "We are greatly encouraged by the complete remission in the patient in cohort 6. We are now in a critical phase of the study, as pharmacokinetic modelling suggests that dosing in cohorts 5 through 8 is in a therapeutic range which could result in potential clinical activity of the drug. We look forward to continuing the dose escalation and monitoring potential clinical responses as we advance through the upcoming dose cohorts."

APVO436 is an anti-CD123 x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody (binds to two unique antigen targets simultaneously) based on the company's ADAPTIR platform.