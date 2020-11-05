Bloomberg sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is facing a power management chip shortage for its new family of iPhones and other devices in the important holiday shopping season.

Suppliers are likely to prioritize Apple's component needs, making it unclear how much the chip shortage will hurt the company and its new flagship smartphones.

The shortage was fueled by an increasing demand for silicon and the pandemic, which earlier caused supply chain disruption and is now creating some panic inventory stockpiling.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had previously warned of unspecified supply issues for the iPhone 12, Mac, iPad, and some Apple Watch models.

In other Apple news, Nikkei Asian Review reports the company has ordered 20M older iPhone models from suppliers to offset any 5G iPhone delays during the busy shopping season.

Apple also reportedly placing orders for 2.5M MacBook laptops using its in-house silicon by early 2021.

Apple shares are up 2.7% pre-market as the U.S. presidential election continues, pushing up big tech names.

