Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Q3 results:

Revenues: $11.4M (+96%). The increase was driven by continued growth in the adult-use Canadian/Israeli medical cannabis market and the inclusion of the Redwood acquisition.

The company reported adjusted operating loss of $40.2M which increased by $9.5M from Q3 2019.

Net income: $68.9M (-88.6%); EPS: $0.19 (-88.3%).

Non-GAAP EBITDA loss: ($30.1M) (-18.5%).

CF Ops: ($104.7M) (-36.3%).

Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2020, Cronos Group's U.S. segment launched a new hemp-derived CBD skincare and personal care brand called Happy Dance, in partnership with Kristen Bell.

In October 2020, the U.S. segment also launched new full-spectrum tinctures under its hemp-derived CBD brand, Lord Jones. Lord Jones branded hemp-derived CBD infused Lip Balm is expected to be launched in November 2020.

Cronos Israel has now received the IMC-GAP, IMC-GMP and IMC-GDP certifications required for the cultivation, production and marketing of dried flower, pre-rolls and oils in Israel.

In addition, Cronos Israel received approval to sell PEACE NATURALS branded pre-rolls and oils in Israel.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

