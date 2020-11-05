Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) is higher in early trading after General Motors reports earnings and holds its conference call without any major revelation on a new partnership.

The good news for Nikola is that GM CEO Mary Barra confirmed that the automaker is still in talks with Nikola and plans to provide an update at the appropriate time.

Shares of Nikola are up 4.39% premarket to $19.27. Some analysts think there is plenty of upside if the GM partnership is officially announced.

