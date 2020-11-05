Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) has again lowered its production guidance for the year, and now forecasting output in the range of 630,000 oz to 680,000 oz, owing to the suspension of operations at the Westwood mine, in Quebec.

Lower production at Westwood and higher royalties has resulted in the company revising upwards its all-in sustaining cost guidance for the year to a range of $1,240/oz to $1,270/oz.

Underground mine operations at Westwood remained suspended, but that the mill would restart operations in the next few days.

Q3 earnings came in better than expected though revenue fell short of consensus.

Revenues +22% to $335.1M, reflecting sales of 162k oz. and average realized gold price of $1,908 per ounce sold. Gold margin reached $902/ounce, up $320 from a year ago, and up $113 in Q2 of 2020.

Achieved quarterly production of 159,000 oz at an AISC of $1,206/oz. Reported free cash flows from its operating mine site of $80M. AISC increased 6% to $1,206.

The company also completed a new bond issuance, lowering its interest costs, extending the maturity to 2028.

For Q4, IAG says that the production will be underpinned by Essakane, in Burkina Faso, and by Saramacca's contribution to Rosebel.