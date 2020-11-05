Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) +0.4% pre-market after reporting a surprise Q3 adjusted profit, as the company benefited from reduced operating costs and higher commodity prices.

Q3 GAAP earnings of $408M fell sharply from nearly $1.03B in the same quarter last year, but far better than a loss of $310M in Q2.

Canadian Natural said it generated C$1.74B in adjusted funds flow and C$467M in free cash flow after capital expenditures and dividend payments, contributed to a significant reduction in net debt of C$1.1B.

The company had C$4.2B of liquidity available at the end of the quarter.

Q3 production fell 5.5% Y/Y to 1.11M boe/day; natural gas production fell 7.3% to 1.36M cfe/day.

Canadian Natural said its 2020 capital program is on target at ~C$2.7B, before acquisitions, while maintaining base production near 2019 levels.