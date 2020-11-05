SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) trades higher after reporting Q3 earnings. The most crucial part of the report may be the update on the theme park operator's cash position.

The company estimates that the average monthly net cash burn in Q3 was approximately $22M per month, which includes the payment of certain previously deferred payments to vendors. Excluding those deferred payments, SeaWorld estimates that the average monthly adjusted net cash burn was approximately $2M per month.

As of September 30, SeaWorld's cash balance was approximately $488M, compared to a balance of approximately $376M at the end of Q2. Total liquidity including capacity under SEAS's revolving credit facility was approximately $800M.

Previously: SeaWorld Entertainment EPS misses by $0.11, beats on revenue