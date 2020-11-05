With all of its properties' operations resumed and rent collections on the upswing, Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Q3 FFO per share of 52 cents, excluding a non-recurring item, matches the average analyst estimate.

Compares with 88 cents in the year-ago quarter.

All properties in its portfolio have resumed operations as of Oct. 7, 2020 with the re-opening of three indoor malls in Los Angeles County.

"The reopening of our malls enabled us to deliver sequential improvement in rent collections and continued progress in our negotiations with retailers," said CEO Tom O'Hern.

MAC shares slip 0.6% in premarket trading.

Rent collection increase to 81% in October and 80% in Q3, up from ~61% in Q2 2020.

Q3 total revenue of $185.8M misses the $194.6M consensus and declined from $231.1M in the year-ago quarter.

Mall portfolio occupancy, including closed centers, was 90.8% at Sept. 30, 2020 vs. 91.3% at June 30, 2020.

Average rent per square foot increased 1.8% to $62.29 at Sept. 30, 2020 vs. $61.16 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.

