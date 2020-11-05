Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) says it plans to restart its share repurchase program which was suspended in March 2020 due to the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation allow us to not only invest in the business but return cash to shareholders through dividends and opportunistic share repurchases. With our recently completed refinancing, we have no near-term maturities and ample capital to position us for continued success," says Tractor Supply CFO Kurt Barton,

Source: Press Release

