Microsoft upgraded at Oppenheimer on 'resilient' cloud growth

Citing the recent earnings results, Oppenheimer upgrades Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) from Perform to Outperform with a $260 price target.

Analyst Timothy Horan says Azure cloud growth "has been more resilient than expected as industries accelerate their digitization initiatives."

The analyst saw further strength in Microsoft's Teams and sees the current valuation as "a good entry point."

Horan: "A Biden Presidency should improve relations with China where MSFT has significant exposure, a Republican majority Senate should prevent higher corporate taxes, and we expect treasury yields to stay low, making MSFT's 3% FCF yield attractive."

Background: In the fiscal Q1 report, Microsoft reported 48% Y/Y Azure growth, which was slightly below the 50% consensus estimate. Azure growth was 50% in FQ4 and 61% in FQ3.

Microsoft shares are up 2.4% pre-market as Big Tech continues to gain from the U.S. presidential election.

Post updated with more details from the analyst note.