The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) reports total sales improved 18% sequentially in Q3, driven by strong eCommerce sales and demand for work and learn-from-home products.

Product sales declined 7% Y/Y and Service sales fell 19% Y/Y.

Business Solutions Division sales -11% to $1.2B; Retail Division sales -3% to $1.15B; CompuCom Division -22% to $197M.

Improved working capital conversion resulted in operating cash flow of $309M and adjusted free cash flow of $312M

The board of directors approved the reinstatement of the company’s stock repurchase program beginning in 4Q20, which was temporarily suspended in May 2020 as a result of the economic uncertainty due to COVID-19.

“Our decision to resume our share buyback program reflects the strength of our business and financial position, and our commitment to maximizing returns for our shareholders, said CEO Gerry Smith. “Our performance during this pandemic reinforces the strength of our ecosystem and various routes to market. While we are seeing some stability in certain end markets, there is still uncertainty in the pace of economic recovery, and as such our guidance remains withdrawn.”

Retail store count -73 Y/Y to 1,244.

The company is in a strong position to drive future growth:

Shares up 11.6% premarket.

Previously: The ODP Corporation EPS beats by $0.71, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)