Five Below on watch after Loop Capital takes a breather after 90-day rally

Nov. 05, 2020 9:19 AM ETFive Below, Inc. (FIVE)FIVEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
  • Loop Capital takes its rating on Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Hold from Buy on a valuation call, while keeping a favorable outlook on the long term.
  • "Our downgrade is based on Five Below’s valuation, as opposed to a more bearish view of the company’s fundamentals (although we do have some concerns about the upcoming holiday selling season). Five Below remains one of the most compelling long-term fundamental growth stories in the specialty hardlines retailing sector in our opinion."
  • Shares of FIVE are flat in premarket action. Five Below is up 38% over the last 90 days.
