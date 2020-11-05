More info on BCE Q3 earnings

BCE (NYSE:BCE) reports Q3 revenue of C$5.79B (-2.6% Y.Y), shows sequential improvement in operating segment.

128,168 total wireless postpaid and prepaid net customer additions

10% internet revenue growth, 81,696 net retail Internet and IPTV customer additions.

Adjusted EBITDA down 4.4% Y/Y to C$2.45B, vs. a consensus of C$2.44B.

Strong financial position maintained with C$5.2B of available liquidity.

Cash flows from operating activities of C$2.1B and free cash flow of C$1.04B.

Net earnings of C$740M or EPS of C$0.77; Adjusted net earnings of C$712M or non-GAAP EPS EPS of C$0.79.

Declared dividend of C$0.8325 declared for Q4, up 5% over last year.

Earnings call presentation

Previously: BCE EPS beats by C$0.03, beats on revenue (Nov. 5)