Gold jumps to a two-week high with the dollar falling as Joe Biden nearly wraps up the U.S. presidency, with gold futures +1.3% and cracking $1,921/oz. - a level that has provided both support and resistance after the metal set a new high of $2,075/oz. in August.
Gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR) rose as much as 1.4% to $1,929.35/oz., while silver spot (XAGUSD:CUR) climbed as much as 4.1% to $24.87/oz.
"A Democrat in the White House would lead to a weakening of the dollar because of the additional spending and the nature of the mandates that he would set," StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell says.
Among precious metals miners rising pre-market: HMY +7.3%, GFI +6.8%, HL +6.7%, AG +5.8%, SBSW +5.7%, CDE +5.6%, KGC +5.1%, FSM +4.7%, AU +4.5%, EXK +4.3%, BTG +4.1%, AGI +3.6%, AUY +3.4%.
ETFs: GLD, GDX, GDXJ, NUGT, IAU, JNUG, GGN, DUST, PHYS, JDST, SGOL
Now read: Silver Chartbook: The Perfect Storm »