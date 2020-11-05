Gold jumps to a two-week high with the dollar falling as Joe Biden nearly wraps up the U.S. presidency, with gold futures +1.3% and cracking $1,921/oz. - a level that has provided both support and resistance after the metal set a new high of $2,075/oz. in August.

Gold spot price (XAUUSD:CUR) rose as much as 1.4% to $1,929.35/oz., while silver spot (XAGUSD:CUR) climbed as much as 4.1% to $24.87/oz.

"A Democrat in the White House would lead to a weakening of the dollar because of the additional spending and the nature of the mandates that he would set," StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell says.

Among precious metals miners rising pre-market: HMY +7.3% , GFI +6.8% , HL +6.7% , AG +5.8% , SBSW +5.7% , CDE +5.6% , KGC +5.1% , FSM +4.7% , AU +4.5% , EXK +4.3% , BTG +4.1% , AGI +3.6% , AUY +3.4% .

