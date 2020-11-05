With e-commerce sales improving sequentially (+60%) at Capri Holdings (NYSE: CPRI ) +5.7% PM , FQ2 revenue drop of 23% ($1.1B) is a significant improvement from FQ1; Mainland China positive sales across all luxury houses and positive global retail sales at Versace contributed.

Versace revenue dropped 14.5% to $195M while operating income stood at $20M vs. $9M in year ago quarter; menswear garnered strength while accessories also ramping up; High single digit retail sales growth in Mainland China.

Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors reported revenue declines of 2.4% and 27.2% respectively.

Global database of all three brands - Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors increased 20%, 22% and 16% Y/Y respectively.

Adj. gross margin expanded 220 basis points Y/Y to 63.2%; operating margin expanded 240 basis points to 16.4%.

Net income of $122M, or $0.81/diluted share vs. $73M, or $0.47/diluted share in the prior year.

Net inventory of $930M (-13% Y/Y).

SA Author Boox Research wrote, "With the stock currently trading at $22.00 per share and up over 300% since the low in March, we take a neutral view on CPRI with a hold rating."

Wall Street Analysts rating is Bullish.

