Gray Television's (GTN +1.7% ) board of directors has authorized an expansion of company's buyback program for up to an additional $150M of outstanding common stock through December 31, 2023.

Additional authorization will increase repurchase program to $220M..

As of October 31, 2020, Gray had 89,112,965 shares of common stock outstanding and 7,048,006 shares of Class A common stock outstanding.

Shares repurchased will be held as treasury shares and may be used for general corporate purposes.

