Shares of e.l.f. Beauty are down sharply after Q3 earnings. Wall Street is largely taking a holistic view of the retailer.

Oppenheimer updates on e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) after taking in the Q3 earnings report from the retailer and mixed guidance (FY21 EBITDA of $57M to $60M vs. $66.0M).

"The company gained 100 bps of market share in US color cosmetics. Management introduced mixed FY20 (Mar. 2021) guidance with a stronger top-line outlook but weaker adjusted EBITDA driven by investment spending."

The firm sticks with a Perform rating on ELF following the Q3 print to reflect concerns related to COVID-19 and valuation. The stock is still on the Oppenheimer radar.

