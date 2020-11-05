Nasdaq leading the charge again in broad rally

The relative safety of the cash-generating megacap stocks continues to draw investors.

The Nasdaq (COMP) is up 1.9% , looking for its fourth-straight day of gains. It's currently up about 8% since that streak started.

The S&P (SP500) is up 1.6% and the Dow (DJI) is gaining 1.4% .

All the Fab 5 megacaps are gaining, although Alphabet +0.4% is a bit of a laggard.

Unlike yesterday, where sectors were about evenly split between winners and losers, all 11 sectors are in the green early.

The greenback is taking it on the chin, with the dollar index down 0.7% .