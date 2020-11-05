Electronic Arts (EA +1.1% ) and UFC inked a multi-year renewal of their partnership to continue to deliver authentic, innovative, and thrilling mixed martial arts (MMA) games.

“We’re thrilled to extend our more than 10-year partnership with the UFC as we continue to build one of the fastest-growing sports franchises in the world, based on the rapidly expanding sport of MMA,” said Cam Weber, Executive Vice President & Group GM, EA SPORTS. “This agreement will allow us to push the creative boundaries of mixed martial arts video games and connect millions more around the world to the culture of the sport.”

Electronic Arts will continue to benefit from multiple tailwinds driving the valuation of stocks in the gaming industry, wrote Kayode Omotosho in the article on Seeking Alpha 'Electronic Arts: Too Strong To Be Left Out'.

